ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Cruise, LFF

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation; Tom Cruise spotted on location in Norway shooting "Mission: Impossible 7"; Steve McQueen's "Mangrove" to kick off October's London Film Festival. (Sept. 8)
 
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry repays UK taxpayers' money used for home renovation

 Royal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) was spent renovating the house in Windsor, including structural work, rewiring and new..
CBS News
Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal [Video]

Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal

The Duke of Sussex has paid back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used torenovate Frogmore Cottage. A spokesman for Harry confirmed the duke had paidthe bill in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.The paymentwas made possible thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new multi-millionpound Netflix deal, a source said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Prince Harry: Frogmore Cottage £2.4m renovation cost repaid

 It comes after he and the Duchess of Sussex agreed a production deal with media company Netflix.
BBC News

Mission: Impossible 7 2021 film project directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Tom Cruise hires a £500,000 ship for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to avoid more delays

 Tom Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 as to avoid any more coronavirus-related travel delays...
WorldNews

Tom Cruise Tom Cruise American actor and producer

Strongest hamster ever! [Video]

Strongest hamster ever!

He thinks he's Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:19Published

Lady Gaga waitressed, Tom Cruise was a bell hop, and more jobs celebs had before fame

 What did celebrities do before they became the stars we know and love? We rounded up some of the jobs celebs had before fame.
USATODAY.com
Tom Cruise rents out cruise liners to keep Mission: Impossible 7 crew safe [Video]

Tom Cruise rents out cruise liners to keep Mission: Impossible 7 crew safe

Tom Cruise has reportedly rented out two huge cruise ships to house production staff working on his latest Mission: Impossible blockbuster in an effort to keep them coronavirus-free.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Norway Norway European country

Haaland stars as Norway thrash Northern Ireland

 Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both score twice as Northern Ireland suffer a 5-1 humbling by Norway in their Nations League game in Belfast.
BBC News
Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway [Video]

Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle, Norwegian power grid operator Statnett and a maritime archaeologist said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Sunken WW2 battleship found off Norway [Video]

Sunken WW2 battleship found off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle, Norwegian power grid operator Statnett and a maritime archaeologist said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

BFI London Film Festival BFI London Film Festival Annual film festival held in London, United Kingdom


Mangrove Mangrove A shrub or small tree that grows in coastal saline or brackish water


Steve McQueen Steve McQueen American actor (1930–1980)

