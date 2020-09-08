|
ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Cruise, LFF
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation; Tom Cruise spotted on location in Norway shooting "Mission: Impossible 7"; Steve McQueen's "Mangrove" to kick off October's London Film Festival. (Sept. 8)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry repays UK taxpayers' money used for home renovationRoyal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) was spent renovating the house in Windsor, including structural work, rewiring and new..
CBS News
Harry pays £2.4 million Frogmore Cottage bill thanks to Netflix deal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06Published
Prince Harry: Frogmore Cottage £2.4m renovation cost repaidIt comes after he and the Duchess of Sussex agreed a production deal with media company Netflix.
BBC News
Mission: Impossible 7 2021 film project directed by Christopher McQuarrie
Tom Cruise hires a £500,000 ship for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to avoid more delaysTom Cruise has reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 7 as to avoid any more coronavirus-related travel delays...
WorldNews
Tom Cruise American actor and producer
Strongest hamster ever!
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:19Published
Lady Gaga waitressed, Tom Cruise was a bell hop, and more jobs celebs had before fameWhat did celebrities do before they became the stars we know and love? We rounded up some of the jobs celebs had before fame.
USATODAY.com
Tom Cruise rents out cruise liners to keep Mission: Impossible 7 crew safe
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Norway European country
Haaland stars as Norway thrash Northern IrelandErling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both score twice as Northern Ireland suffer a 5-1 humbling by Norway in their Nations League game in Belfast.
BBC News
Sunken WW2 cruiser found off Norway
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Sunken WW2 battleship found off Norway
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
BFI London Film Festival Annual film festival held in London, United Kingdom
Mangrove A shrub or small tree that grows in coastal saline or brackish water
Steve McQueen American actor (1930–1980)
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this