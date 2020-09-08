|
Military pilots attempt to rescue hikers and campers near Fresno, California
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Military pilots tried to rescue dozens of stranded hikers and campers near Fresno, California, but heavy smoke from the Creek Fire stopped them. The fire has also destroyed the town of Big Creek. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Fresno, California City in California, United States
California State in the western United States
Big Creek, California Census-designated place in California, United States
