Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Military pilots attempt to rescue hikers and campers near Fresno, California

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Military pilots tried to rescue dozens of stranded hikers and campers near Fresno, California, but heavy smoke from the Creek Fire stopped them. The fire has also destroyed the town of Big Creek. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: One Death, At Least 50 Trapped By Creek Fire In Fresno County

One Death, At Least 50 Trapped By Creek Fire In Fresno County 00:26

 Authorities say one person has died as the National Guard works to rescue at least 50 campers and hikers trapped at several locations in the Sierra, including China Peak and Lake Edison.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fresno, California Fresno, California City in California, United States

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

 (CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a..
WorldNews
Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefighters [Video]

Miley Cyrus adopts dog taken in by Fresno firefighters

Miley Cyrus has given a bulldog a real-life rags to riches story by adopting her after she was taken in by firefighters in Fresno.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

California California State in the western United States

Eye Opener: Dozens of wildfires threaten the West

 Authorities called the situation in California "life-threatening," as dozens of wildfires continue to burn. Also, President Trump is accusing Joe Biden and..
CBS News

Blackouts, unsuccessful helicopter rescue amid California wildfires

 Power was cut to some 172,000 homes and businesses to try to prevent power lines and other equipment from sparking more blazes in an already record-setting..
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 8 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 8th; Trump says Pentagon leaders oppose his efforts to end wars; Harris says she would trust coronavirus vaccine if..
USATODAY.com

Stimulus bill, Michael Cohen's tell-all book, California wildfires: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Senate likely to take up coronavirus stimulus bill, Michael Cohen releases tell-all memoir about Trump and more news to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Big Creek, California Big Creek, California Census-designated place in California, United States

Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat wave

 Firefighters are working to get a handle on several wildfires in California, including one that is burning out of control in the town of Big Creek amid the..
CBS News

Jonathan Vigliotti American news presenter

Helicopter rescues 200 trapped by fast-moving California wildfire

 Labor Day weekend turned dangerous after campers in California had to be rescued by a helicopter from a fast-moving wildfire. Jonathan Vigliotti spoke to one..
CBS News

California's Creek Fire forces evacuations and burns thousands of acres

 The Creek Fire has burned at least 46,000 acres. It's just one of three major fires burning in California, all with no containment. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
CBS News

High school football team brings hope to Paradise, California, a year after deadly wildfire

 A year ago, the small town of Paradise, California, was devastated by the deadly Camp Fire, but now the community has a new reason to cheer. CBS News..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Blackouts, unsuccessful helicopter rescue amid California wildfires

 Power was cut to some 172,000 homes and businesses to try to prevent power lines and other equipment from sparking more blazes in an already record-setting...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyRTTNews

California fire crews, aided by cooler weather, report 'great progress' against LNU, SCU lightning complex fires

 Some evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded for the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in California's wine country in the Napa Valley.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukWorldNews

California is on fire. From across the Pacific, Australians watch on and buckle up

 There are strong parallels between the two disasters.
SBS


Tweets about this