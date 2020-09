You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Raw Video: Rescued Campers From Creek Fire Arrive At Fresno Yosemite Airport



California National Guard video shows 46 people and four dogs arriving at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport after being rescued from Lake Edison by a Stockton-based Cal Guard CH-47 Chinook.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:24 Published 28 minutes ago Helicopter picks up water at Bass Lake to fight raging Creek Fire in California



The Creek Fire started on September 4 and was 73,000 acres in size by Monday (September 7) when this video was taken by Mark Jarvis. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:47 Published 18 hours ago Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open



Heart racing moments as a couple in California escapes the Creek Fire. The fire is burning in Fresno California. The couple was able to make it out safely. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:21 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this