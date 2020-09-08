Global  
 

Rochester protests: Activists wearing nothing but 'spit hoods' demonstrate in 6th day of unrest

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Naked except for "spit hoods" in a reference to the killing of Daniel Prude, several protesters sat outside Rochester's police headquarters Monday morning to push for police accountability, local news outlets reported.
