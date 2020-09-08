Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death

CBS News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The chief of police in Rochester, New York, and several of his top officers have suddenly stepped down following the death of Daniel Prude earlier this year. Jericka Duncan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death

Rochester Police Leaders Retire Over Handling Of Daniel Prude's Death 00:31

 The mayor of Rochester says the city's police chief along with other senior commanders are retiring after criticism over the handling of Daniel Prude's death.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire [Video]

Rochester Police Chief, Command Staff To Retire

The announcement came in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude, a Chicago man, in Rochester police custody.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:51Published
Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death [Video]

Rochester PD officials resign after Prude death

[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published
Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest [Video]

Daniel Prude death: Brother addresses crowd at Rochester protest

Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Rochester police chief, deputy retiring after Daniel Prude death

 Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La'Ron Singletary announced his retirement from the force Tuesday amid criticism from city leaders of his handling of the...
FOXNews.com

Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief Resigns Amid Protests Over Daniel Prude's Death

 Rochester, N.Y.'s police chief resigned Tuesday along with other department leaders. The department has been the subject of protests after the death of a Black...
NPR

Rochester New York police chief resigns in wake of Daniel Prude's death

 Rochester erupted with protests last week after the Prude family released body camera footage showing officers treatment of the 41-year-old black man, who died.
The Age


Tweets about this