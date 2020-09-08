Rochester police chief steps down following Daniel Prude's death
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () The chief of police in Rochester, New York, and several of his top officers have suddenly stepped down following the death of Daniel Prude earlier this year. Jericka Duncan reports.
[NFA] Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death..
Joe Prude, brother of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after being physically restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York, addressed a crowd on Friday (September 4) that had gathered in his..