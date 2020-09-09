|
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Former Acting and Deputy Director of the CIA Michael Morell on “The Takeout” - 7/3/2020
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton talks about reports that Presiedent Trump ignored allegations of Russia placing bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan which was reportedly included in his Presidential briefings on this week’s episode of the “The Takeout with Major Garrett”
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
John Bolton 27th United States National Security Advisor, lawyer, and diplomat
Representative Jim Jordan on "The Takeout" — 1/31/2020Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan says the House Democrats should have subpoenaed John Bolton if they wanted to hear from him, as the Senate debates whether..
CBS News
'Get him out of here’: Donald Trump demanded UK ambassador leave US after leaked cables showed diplomat criticising himDonald Trump demanded the removal of the UK’s ambassador to the US after leaked cables showed the diplomat criticising him, according to former US national..
WorldNews
Government u-turn on Bolton and Trafford lockdown
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:38Published
Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Michael Morell Deputy Director of the CIA
Intelligence Matters: A CBS News original national security podcast"Intelligence Matters" is a weekly podcast about national security and policy hosted by CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell
CBS News
Former CIA analyst on transferring skills from CIA to DisneyOn "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with Rodney Faraon, a former China analyst for the CIA who went on to work at Disney, and in the film and..
CBS News
Central Intelligence Agency National intelligence agency of the United States
Preview: "The Takeout" on Trump's second meeting with Kim Jong UnFormer top CIA analyst Jung Pak joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the prospect of denuclearization in North Korea.
CBS News
"The Takeout" — Former CIA analyst Jung PakBrookings Institute senior fellow and former CIA analyst Jung Pak discusses the upcoming second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong..
CBS News
President Trump backs Libyan military strongmanPresident Trump announced his support for Libyan military strongman Khalifa Hifter, reversing U.S. policy. Many world leaders have responded with shock. As two..
CBS News
For Years, Journalists Cheered Assange’s Abuse. Now They’ve Paved His Path to a US GulagCourt hearings in Britain over the US administration’s extradition case against Julian Assange begin in earnest next week. The decade-long saga that brought us..
WorldNews
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
Senator Jack Reed on "The Takeout"Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed joins Major Garrett to discuss the Mueller report, impeachment and U.S. military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan on this week’s..
CBS News
Julian Assange: Prolific leaker of secrets back in spotlightShares A fearless campaigner for democratic openness? Or a criminal trying to avoid justice? WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a highly polarizing figure...
WorldNews
Defence minister Rajnath Singh discusses bilateral ties, regional security with Iranian counterpartDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he had a "very fruitful" meeting with his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and discussed ways to..
IndiaTimes
Afghanistan, regional security top focus as Rajnath Singh meets Iranian counterpart in TehranRajnath Singh's bilateral meeting with Iran's Defence minister in Tehran was at the latter's request.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this