Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Major Garrett and "The Takeout" head to Atlanta for Super Bowl media events

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Major Garrett and "The Takeout" podcast travel to Atlanta for Super Bowl media week. Guests include James Brown of CBS Sports, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, former Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison and others exploring the intersection of sports and politics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Brady, Bucs Winning The Super Bowl Would Be 'Worst-Case Scenario' For Some Sportsbooks

Brady, Bucs Winning The Super Bowl Would Be 'Worst-Case Scenario' For Some Sportsbooks 00:29

 If Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, it would be a bit of a nightmare for the Patriots and the millions of football fans in New England. And they would not be alone. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

What We Know About the Death of Rayshard Brooks

 Killed by an Atlanta police officer just weeks after George Floyd’s death touched off nationwide protests, Mr. Brooks became a potent symbol.
NYTimes.com

Ex-Atlanta mayor on Colin Kaepernick: "I don't like to integrate sports and protest"

 This week on "The Takeout," CBS News' Major Garrett heads to Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl to interview some football legends and political figures, including..
CBS News

Dustin Johnson cashes in and finally wins the FedEx Cup

 ATLANTA (AP) — Dustin Johnson only looks like he plays without a pulse. Beneath his stoic stare and that swagger as he walked the fairways of East Lake were..
WorldNews

COVID caseloads double as U.S economy continues to suffer

 CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Super Bowl Super Bowl National Football League championship game

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs live blog: Score updates, highlights from NFL kickoff game

 The NFL season is finally here as the Kansas City Chiefs begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Houston Texans. Check back for live updates.
USATODAY.com

NFL in uncharted territory as new season kicks off amid pandemic

 The NFL hopes Thursday's game between Super Bowl Champs Kansas City vs. Houston draws America's interest.
CBS News

NFL games will have artificial crowd noise specific to each stadium

 Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Houston Texans visiting the defending Super..
The Verge

Chiefs fans won't have headdresses or face paint as season starts

 Kansas City begins defense of its Super Bowl title with new curbs in place to address nationwide push for racial justice.
CBS News

USA TODAY Sports' 2020 NFL Super Bowl, playoff and MVP predictions

 The 2020 NFL season is sure to have plenty of surprises, but USA TODAY Sports editors and reporters made their picks for the top winners.
USATODAY.com

Take-out Take-out A prepared meal or other food items, purchased at a restaurant or fast food outlet

What it takes to protect the The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

 This week on "The Takeout" CBS News' Major Garrett sits down with Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director of Army National Military Cemeteries.
CBS News

Former Congressman David Bonior explains the job of the House Majority Whip

 This week on "The Takeout," former House Democratic Whip and current restaurateur David Bonior joins Major Garrett for Mexican food at his restaurant.
CBS News

Preview: "The Takeout" on Trump's second meeting with Kim Jong Un

 Former top CIA analyst Jung Pak joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the prospect of denuclearization in North Korea.
CBS News

"The Takeout" travels to Hanoi

 This week on "The Takeout" CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy hosts from Hanoi, Vietnam following President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un.
CBS News

Nationals pitcher joins "The Takeout" to discuss charity work

 This week on "The Takeout," Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle and his wife, Eireann Dolan, discuss their interest in social causes, advocating for LGBT rights,..
CBS News

Rodney Harrison Rodney Harrison American football safety


Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

How Woodward's book could impact the presidential election

 "These revelations bring the pandemic and all of its complications, all of its disruptions right back front and center," CBS News' Major Garrett said.
CBS News

Analyzing the political fallout over Trump’s comments in Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage”

 New recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward show President Trump privately acknowledge the severity of the coronavirus, while publicly downplaying the..
CBS News

U.K. ambassador on good relationship with Trump administration

 This week on "The Takeout," CBS News' Major Garrett eats lunch at the British Embassy in Washington with Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch.
CBS News

Marc Short says White House didn't tell Ronny Jackson's story effectively ahead of time

 CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett interviews White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short at Bread and Chocolate in D.C., as part..
CBS News

Belgian ambassador to U.S. says Belgium "deeply" regrets Iran deal withdraw

 Belgian Ambassador to the U.S. Dirk Wouters tells CBS News' Major Garrett that Belgium "deeply" regrets President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States..
CBS News

Andrew Young Andrew Young American politician, diplomat, activist and pastor from Georgia


CBS Sports sports division of the CBS television network

CBS Sports: "Portraits in Black"

 On Sunday, September 6, CBS Sports is continuing the conversation on racism in sports and society with “Portraits in Black.” The network is devoting the day..
CBS News

James Brown James Brown American singer, songwriter, producer and bandleader from South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed [Video]

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed

'Black Panther' fans are in shock from the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman. He was 43. According to CNN, Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman made a career of playing real-life Black historical figures including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall. But as T'Challa/Black Panther, Boseman was grace personified as the leader of Wakanda.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Are the Dallas Cowboys really Super Bowl contenders this year? [Video]

Are the Dallas Cowboys really Super Bowl contenders this year?

SportsPulse: Jori Epstein breaks down the Dallas Cowboys chances of making the Super Bowl this year and why their Achilles heel isn't actually on defense but a unit that's traditionally been their..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:56Published
Shannon Sharpe predicts a Chiefs vs. Saints matchup in Super Bowl LV | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe predicts a Chiefs vs. Saints matchup in Super Bowl LV | UNDISPUTED

In less than 24 hours, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest for back-to-back Super Bowls as they kick off the season against the Houston Texans. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:54Published
Kansas City Chiefs get their Super Bowl championship rings [Video]

Kansas City Chiefs get their Super Bowl championship rings

The Kansas City Chiefs received their super-sized Super Bowl championship rings during a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

ImagineAR wins $250,000 licensing deal to provide its augmented reality platform to WaV Sports & Entertainment

 ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) revealed on Wednesday that it has inked a five-year US$250,000 licensing agreement to provide its augmented reality platform...
Proactive Investors

FansUnite Entertainment initiates US expansion with Las Vegas video game gambling pioneer GameCo

 FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCPINK:FUNFF), a provider of online gaming technology, announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Askott...
Proactive Investors

Toyam Industries Limited now launches Scores11 a fantasy sports app

Toyam Industries Limited now launches Scores11 a fantasy sports app Fantasy Sports are rapidly gaining prominence in India and catching the attention of the Indian youth. A fantasy sport, roughly put, are online prediction games...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

blackstar1906

Prof. Derrick E. White RT @KentuckyPress: ICYMI over the holiday weekend, @CBSSports aired “Portraits in Black," a five-hour special which focused on black athlet… 2 days ago

KentuckyPress

University Press of Kentucky ICYMI over the holiday weekend, @CBSSports aired “Portraits in Black," a five-hour special which focused on black a… https://t.co/kViE6M5eB9 2 days ago

OzoGrande

Kenneth F.J. Berry RT @thelasentinel: CBS Sports examines racism with 'Portraits in Black' - Los Angeles Sentinel https://t.co/QzPlDIcKYq #BlackNews #LASentin… 3 days ago

thelasentinel

L.A. Sentinel News CBS Sports examines racism with 'Portraits in Black' - Los Angeles Sentinel https://t.co/QzPlDIcKYq #BlackNews #LASentinel 3 days ago

Smordecai4

Sandra Mordecai RT @CBSSports: CBS Sports will present an entire day of programming dedicated to continuing the conversation of racism in sports and honori… 3 days ago

goldiecsexybro

Carlton Lewis RT @CBSSports: CBS Sports presents an entire day of programming dedicated to continuing the conversation of racism in sports and honoring t… 4 days ago

goldiecsexybro

Carlton Lewis RT @CBSSports: The “8:46” campaign helped the CBS Sports family continue the discussion on systemic racism and what it means to be Black in… 4 days ago