Major Garrett and "The Takeout" head to Atlanta for Super Bowl media events
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Major Garrett and "The Takeout" podcast travel to Atlanta for Super Bowl media week. Guests include James Brown of CBS Sports, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, former Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison and others exploring the intersection of sports and politics.
