California and Oregon Fires: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Strong winds were likely to continue to propel the extraordinary number of fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington State.
News video: Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area

Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area 04:01

 Team coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)

Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -resident [Video]

Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -resident

Residents in northern California's Bay Area woke up to a doomsday-like skyline on Wednesday (September 9), as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the sunlight, casting an orange glow across the region.

Satellite shows smoke blanketing California sky

 A massive cloud of smoke covering much of the state of California can be seen on satellite imagery. (September 9)
 
USATODAY.com

Questions raised about use of fire shelters

 After 14 firefighters in California had to deploy last-resort fire shelters when a destructive blaze overtook them Tuesday, questions are being raised about how..
USATODAY.com
Glowing orange sky, thick smoke: People in the West share surreal scenes of living amid wildfires

 Residents are sharing surreal scenes of what's right outside their front doors as wildfires burn in Oregon, Washington and California.
 
USATODAY.com

Wildfires Live Updates: Evacuation Orders in California and Oregon

 Strong winds were likely to continue to fuel the extraordinary number of fires burning in the West.
NYTimes.com

Wildfires are scorching Western states including California, Oregon and Colorado

 Multiple U.S. Western states are suffering from horrific wildfires.
 
USATODAY.com

Plane dumps retardant on fire near Medford, Oregon [Video]

Plane dumps retardant on fire near Medford, Oregon

Footage shows a plane dumping fire retardant on the fires spreading through Oregon on Tuesday evening (September 8). Resident Alberto Enriquez, who recorded the video in Medford, said: ''This is a..

Skies turn orange in Oregon as heavy winds fan massive flames in Newberg [Video]

Skies turn orange in Oregon as heavy winds fan massive flames in Newberg

A state of emergency has been declared in Marion County due to wildfires that are spreading rapidly in Santiam and Lionshead. According to local media, more than 130,000 acres have already been ablaze..

Crews battle fires across California [Video]

Crews battle fires across California

At least 25 major fires are ravaging California, and officials say high winds are making them challenging to contain.

AP Top Stories September 9 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 9th: Strong winds forecast to spread California fires; Wildfires in Oregon and Washington; NY state coronavirus tests...
USATODAY.com


