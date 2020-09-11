Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Devastating Wildfires Ravage The West

Devastating Wildfires Ravage The West 01:25

 Thousands were evacuated to escape the flames that scorched their homes in Oregon and Washington state.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

In California: August Complex Fire becomes state's biggest blaze ever at a whopping 471,000 acres

 Plus: The air quality is still terrible and it could continue through the weekend. And could Christmas be canceled?
 
USATODAY.com

States Are in Desperate Search for Help Battling Record Wildfires

 With millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of..
NYTimes.com

A Climate Reckoning in Wildfire-Stricken California

 If climate change was a somewhat abstract notion a decade ago, today it is all too real for Californians fleeing wildfires and smothered in a blanket of smoke,..
NYTimes.com

Wildfires burned millions of acres across the West. See what that looks like.

 California, Oregon and Washington account for more than half of all acres burned by wildfires in the U.S.
USATODAY.com

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor [Video]

'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor

Wildfires are raging across the U.S. West, shattering lives like Phoenix, Oregon resident Julio Bryan Flores. He lost his home and everything inside as his entire neighborhood went up in flames. Climate experts predict more damages to come due to climate change. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published

West Coast of the United States West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America

AP Top Stories September 10 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, September 10th: Pelosi slams Trump; Fires continue to batter the West Coast; Beirut port erupts in flames; 100+ carat diamond to..
USATODAY.com

The Wildfires in Photos: Oregon, California and Washington State

 Fires continued to blaze up and down the West Coast, destroying neighborhoods and forcing mass evacuations as firefighters struggled to contain them.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

100 western wildfires scorching more square miles than size of Connecticut [Video]

100 western wildfires scorching more square miles than size of Connecticut

Dozens of wind-driven wildfires race through more than a dozen western U.S. states.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:41Published
Oregon fires destroy five towns [Video]

Oregon fires destroy five towns

An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Oregon fires turn the sky orange and fill the air with smoke [Video]

Oregon fires turn the sky orange and fill the air with smoke

Fires in Oregon turned the sky orange and filled the air with thick smoke on Wednesday (September 9). Footage shows a cyclist riding through the choking smog while using a protective face. While..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

 As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

‘Unprecedented’ number of fires rage across US states

‘Unprecedented’ number of fires rage across US states Numerous wildfires are burning in Oregon’s forested valleys and along the coast, destroying hundreds of homes and causing mass evacuations. Farther north,...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com

'We could hear the trees exploding': At least 7 dead as swath of wildfires rage across California, Oregon, Washington, other Western states

 California under siege. 'Unprecedented' wildfires in Washington state. Oregon orders evacuations. At least 7 dead. The latest news.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •Jerusalem PostNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

RuthCox27608598

Ruth Cox RT @nytimes: Wildfires continued their explosive spread along the West Coast on Thursday, scorching entire neighborhoods and forcing mass e… 10 minutes ago

citibyoo

Steve Zv California wildfires have already burned 2.2 milion acres in 2020 more than any year on record🙏… https://t.co/RfcrhRVEZ9 15 minutes ago

NickSesma

Nick Sesma RT @guardiannews: Western wildfires rage in California, Oregon and Washington – in pictures https://t.co/FjVPQ0BDad 40 minutes ago

local24janice

Janice Bridges VERIFY: Fact-checking photos and video of Pacific wildfires https://t.co/5ch8PrNJuS 44 minutes ago

BrudeckiSarah

Sarah Brudecki RT @ABC: 📸 People stop to take photos of the Golden Gate Bridge obscured by smoke from raging wildfires burning across Northern California.… 52 minutes ago

peterjanes

✊🏿✊🏾 Left: California, 2020. Right: New Jersey, 1937. https://t.co/PQOIr8mhW1 https://t.co/JxT173Hh61 1 hour ago

mADD_ADHD

mADD まッド RT @Rainmaker1973: Parts of the U.S. West Coast woke up Wednesday to orange and red skies, an ominous effect of rapidly spreading wildfires… 1 hour ago

max_power50

Max Power Western wildfires rage in California, Oregon and Washington –  in pictures https://t.co/Ca3wAVAM4X 1 hour ago