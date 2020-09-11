|
Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
In California: August Complex Fire becomes state's biggest blaze ever at a whopping 471,000 acresPlus: The air quality is still terrible and it could continue through the weekend. And could Christmas be canceled?
States Are in Desperate Search for Help Battling Record WildfiresWith millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of..
A Climate Reckoning in Wildfire-Stricken CaliforniaIf climate change was a somewhat abstract notion a decade ago, today it is all too real for Californians fleeing wildfires and smothered in a blanket of smoke,..
Wildfires burned millions of acres across the West. See what that looks like.California, Oregon and Washington account for more than half of all acres burned by wildfires in the U.S.
'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor
AP Top Stories September 10 PHere's the latest for Thursday, September 10th: Pelosi slams Trump; Fires continue to batter the West Coast; Beirut port erupts in flames; 100+ carat diamond to..
The Wildfires in Photos: Oregon, California and Washington StateFires continued to blaze up and down the West Coast, destroying neighborhoods and forcing mass evacuations as firefighters struggled to contain them.
