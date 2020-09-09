|
Oscars set inclusion standards for Best Picture nominees
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Starting in 2024, films will have to meet at least two of four new diversity standards to be nominated for Best Picture by the Academy Awards.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Academy Award for Best Picture American annual film award
Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements
