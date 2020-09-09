Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oscars set inclusion standards for Best Picture nominees

CBS News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Starting in 2024, films will have to meet at least two of four new diversity standards to be nominated for Best Picture by the Academy Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Oscars set out new diversity standards for Best Picture accolade

Oscars set out new diversity standards for Best Picture accolade 02:01

 The Oscars have set out a five-year plan to diversify the movies nominated for the Best Picture accolade.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Academy Award for Best Picture Academy Award for Best Picture American annual film award


Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

The Oscars' new best-picture standards are a meaningful, and reasonable, effort to diversify Hollywood

 The Academy's historic new inclusion requirements for Oscar best-picture contenders are sensible and will have a powerful impact in Hollywood.
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Oscars, DeGeneres, Kardashians

 Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category; Ellen DeGeneres vows candor as clouded talk show charts its return; 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'..
USATODAY.com

Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category

 In an historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting with the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The Academy of Motion..
WorldNews

Sir Ronald Harwood: Playwright and Oscar-winning screenwriter dies aged 85

 Sir Ronald, regarded as one of Britain's great post-war dramatists, died of natural causes, his agent says.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Film Academy Unveils New Inclusion Standards For Oscars Best Picture Nominees [Video]

Film Academy Unveils New Inclusion Standards For Oscars Best Picture Nominees

As the film academy continues to work to diversify its ranks, new eligibility requirements and inclusion standards for were announced Tuesday for future Best Picture nominees.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

tonycamatto

Tony Camatto RT @ClosetLibertari: I mean the #Academy of Motion Pictures was already rapidly on their way towards worthless obscurity but actual diversi… 5 hours ago

YahooSG

Yahoo Singapore To become anointed best picture by the Academy Awards, films will have to meet new inclusion and diversity standard… https://t.co/SkKHu6adQ1 19 hours ago

ClosetLibertari

Closet Libertarian I mean the #Academy of Motion Pictures was already rapidly on their way towards worthless obscurity but actual dive… https://t.co/9HZtDEXTdU 21 hours ago