White History Professor At George Washington University Admits She Lied About Being Black



A White history professor at George Washington University admitted on Thursday to falsely claiming Black identity. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:30 Published 5 days ago

‘Black’ Professor Admits She Is Actually White In Self-Published Essay



A professor in America has confessed to pretending to be Black. Jessica A Krug — whose areas of expertise include “African American history” and “imperialism and colonialism” — came clean.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 6 days ago