A Black WWII medic was passed over for the Medal of Honor. Lawmakers are trying to change that

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A WWII medic saved lives at D-Day was passed over for a Medal of Honor because he was Black. Lawmakers introduced a bill to change that.
 
