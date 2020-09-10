A Black WWII medic was passed over for the Medal of Honor. Lawmakers are trying to change that

Last surviving D-Day tank landing craft arrives in Southsea ahead of museum move



The last surviving tank landing craft used at D-Day has arrived in Southsea aspart of its move to a museum. The LCT 7074 was restored at the PortsmouthNaval Base in a £4.7 million project and will go on to grace Southsea Commonin front of the D-Day Story museum. Moving the 59-metre 300-ton vessel hasproved tricky, with an attempt on Saturday night called off due to high winds.

