Neve Campbell to Reprise Her Iconic Role as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream’ Relaunch

Neve Campbell will reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in Spyglass and Paramount’s relaunch of “Scream.”



Campbell joins previously announced cast members David Arquette and Courteney Cox who will return as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively, as well as new cast members Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), Melissa Barrera (“In The Heights”) and Jenna Ortega (“You”).



Production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Paramount will release the film worldwide on Jan. 14, 2022.



Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (“Ready Or Not”), of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, are directing the film. James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”) are co-writing the screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps.



“After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise,” Campbell said. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”



“Scream,” the 1996 slasher horror film, was directed by Wes Craven and followed a young woman in a small town who was targeted by a killer in a mask, later known as GhostFace. Sequels hit theaters in 1997, 2000 and 2011, and have starred actors like Campbell, Cox, Arquette and Liev Schreiber. The films have grossed a collective $608 million at the worldwide box office.



