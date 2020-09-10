‘Game of Thrones’ Stars, Edgar Wright and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Diana Rigg: ‘The True Queen of Westeros’ Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Diana Rigg passed away Thursday after a months-long battle with cancer at the age of 82 and immediately tributes to the iconic British actress began pouring from her former “Game of Thrones” co-stars, director Edgar Wright, former 007 George Lazenby, and many more celebrities.



“Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit,” tweeted Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” and had the pleasure of acting opposite Rigg as Lady Olenna Tyrell in her final scene on the series. “An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”



Fellow “Game of Thrones” alum Pedro Pascal posted a photo of a young Rigg, captioning it, “The true queen of Westeros.”



*Also Read:* Diana Rigg, Star of 'Game of Thrones' and TV's 'The Avengers,' Dies at 82



“RIP Dame Diana Rigg. Great actress and good sport – lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras,” actor and comedian Stephen Merchant tweeted, giving a shout-out to one of Rigg’s most memorable guest roles.



George Lazenby, who played James Bond in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” in which Rigg starred as Bond’s wife, Tracy, honored his on-screen wife with a tribute post on Instagram. “I’m so sad to hear of the death of Diana Rigg,” Lazenby captioned a photo of the pair. “She undoubtedly raised my acting game when we made On Her Majesty’s Secret Service together in 1968-9. I remember the press conference at the Dorchester in London, knowing she was going to play my wife. We had fun together on the set of the movie in Switzerland and Portugal. Her depth of experience really helped me. We were good friends on set. Much was made of our supposed differences but that was the Press looking for a news story. I was sorry to have lost my wife in the film at the end. The death of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema moment over 50 years ago. As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon hearing of Dame Diana’s death, I weep again. My deepest condolences for her family. Love George xx”



Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg in the upcoming film “Last Night in Soho,” which will mark her final silver-screen role, tweeted: “What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D.”



*Also Read:* Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)



See more tributes to Rigg below.







Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace https://t.co/BC4annah1H



— Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) September 10, 2020











Be a dragon.

The realm will always remember Diana Rigg.



— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020











RIP Dame Diana Rigg. Great actress and good sport – lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras. pic.twitter.com/scFC8KPlZz



— Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) September 10, 2020











The true queen of Westeros. #DianaRigg https://t.co/ILhJVmYGY2



— Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) September 10, 2020











Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg



— John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020











What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I'll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D. pic.twitter.com/3crtUsJhla



— edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 10, 2020









View this post on Instagram



I'm so sad to hear of the death of Diana Rigg. She undoubtedly raised my acting game when we made On Her Majesty's Secret Service together in 1968-9. I remember the press conference at the Dorchester in London, knowing she was going to play my wife. We had fun together on the set of the movie in Switzerland and Portugal. Her depth of experience really helped me. We were good friends on set. Much was made of our supposed differences but that was the Press looking for a news story. I was sorry to have lost my wife in the film at the end. The death of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema moment over 50 years ago. As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon hearing of Dame Diana's death, I weep again. My deepest condolences for her family. Love George xx



A post shared by George Lazenby (@georgelazenbyofficial) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:32am PDT











For a girl in the 1960’s, Diana Rigg was the embodiment of power and allure. To see her on stage in Medea 30 years later was sheer terror. And the icing was Game of Thrones. She outplayed them all. A great grand actor. pic.twitter.com/9XjCQh1qmi



— Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) September 10, 2020











"We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond." pic.twitter.com/nqQCSg35oM



— James Bond (@007) September 10, 2020











It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in ‘All About Mother’ to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP pic.twitter.com/2EGc4MVx0S



— Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) September 10, 2020







