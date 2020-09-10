Megyn Kelly Launches New Podcast and Media Venture Free of ‘Corporate Overlords’ Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Megyn Kelly is launching a media venture and her first offering will be a podcast, the former Fox News and NBC News host said Thursday.



“Some news: I am launching a podcast this month. It’ll be free & available pretty much everywhere. No B.S. No agenda. No corporate overlords. Should be fun!” she tweeted. The podcast will be called “The Megyn Kelly Show.”



Kelly linked to the site for Devil May Care Media, which is her new independent media company.



“Devil May Care Media will produce content including podcasts and other shows discussing the latest news, current events, legal and cultural issues with the same tough, fair, smart perspective that has made Kelly one of America’s most respected broadcast journalists,” the site says.



"Every journalist's dream is to cover the biggest stories and talk to the most interesting people without the shadow of a politicized media institution hanging over them. That's what I'm about to do. With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience. Those who like what I have to say will find the experience deeply rewarding. Those who don't can look elsewhere. The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can't or — more often — won't. It's a great challenge that will reconnect me with my audience and I'm excited to get started."



Kelly, a former Fox News primetime star who arrived at “Today” with great fanfare and a three-year contract worth $69 million, was fired in 2018 after making comments about wearing blackface for Halloween. She has since been vocal about calling for outside investigations into sexual misconduct claims within NBC News and has waded into the independent media waters a few times, broadcasting interviews on her own YouTube channel.



