Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald "Khalis" Bell dies at age 68

CBS News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ronald "Khalis" Bell, one of the founders of the iconic pop group Kool & The Gang, has died at the age of 68. Bell was a singer, songwriter, and saxophonist who co-wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "Celebration", "Ladies' Night", and "Jungle Boogie." Bell's friend Saleem Shareef, the former executive producer of Bounty Hunter Records, joined CBSN to talk about his legacy."
