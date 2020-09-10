|
Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald "Khalis" Bell dies at age 68
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ronald "Khalis" Bell, one of the founders of the iconic pop group Kool & The Gang, has died at the age of 68. Bell was a singer, songwriter, and saxophonist who co-wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "Celebration", "Ladies' Night", and "Jungle Boogie." Bell's friend Saleem Shareef, the former executive producer of Bounty Hunter Records, joined CBSN to talk about his legacy."
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ronald Bell (musician) American musician
Kool & the Gang star Ronald Bell dead at 68
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
ShowBiz Minute: Bell, Spacey, BosemanKool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68; Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation; Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in new LA..
USATODAY.com
Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Ronald Bell: Kool & The Gang founder dies aged 68He started the soul band that had hits like Celebration and Jungle Boogie with his brother Robert.
BBC News
Kool & the Gang American R&B, disco, soul and funk band
Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder and 'Celebration' songwriter, dies at 68Kool and the Gang co-founder and singer Robert Bell, who co-wrote songs like "Celebration," "Ladies Night" and "Jungle Boogie," has died at 68.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this