Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder and 'Celebration' songwriter, dies at 68
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Kool and the Gang co-founder and singer Robert Bell, who co-wrote songs like "Celebration," "Ladies Night" and "Jungle Boogie," has died at 68.
