Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronald 'Khalis' Bell, Kool & the Gang co-founder and 'Celebration' songwriter, dies at 68

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Kool and the Gang co-founder and singer Robert Bell, who co-wrote songs like "Celebration," "Ladies Night" and "Jungle Boogie," has died at 68.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ronald Bell (musician) American musician

Ronald "Khalis" Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang, dead at 68

 Bell started the group with his brother Robert "Kool" Bell along with neighborhood friends Dennis "D.T." Thomas, Robert "Spike" Mickens, Charles Smith, George..
CBS News

Kool & the Gang Kool & the Gang American R&B, disco, soul and funk band

Snapshot: How Americans spent their summer

 “Sunday Morning” presents a photo album of Summer 2020, featuring the work of Brad Jones, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Gabrielle Lurie, staff photographer of the San..
CBS News

Tweets about this

RichSlate

Richard Slate RT @CBSSunday: #SundayMorning Snapshot: How Americans spent their summer https://t.co/YDwsGPCuzZ https://t.co/iiLAZ3iiQm 3 days ago

arnettamarie

Arnetta Snapshot: How Americans spent their summer https://t.co/3NKLjwsPgI via @CBSNLive 3 days ago

CarolinaRedd

Melchiavelli - Mel4dot0 6σ Sounds on fleek💜 Snapshot: How Americans spent their summer https://t.co/EA3Xl5gMCp 3 days ago

ArturoBazaldua9

Arturo Bazaldua Watch "Snapshot: How Americans spent their summer" on YouTube https://t.co/p9VH4Iyc49 4 days ago

CBSSunday

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 #SundayMorning Snapshot: How Americans spent their summer https://t.co/YDwsGPCuzZ https://t.co/iiLAZ3iiQm 4 days ago

deiustitiaadrem

Nolite Snapshot: How Americans spent their summer CBS News ⁦@CBSNews⁩ ⁦@CBSSunday⁩ 🦋🔥🦋 https://t.co/cbS7mQi4Hv 4 days ago