Ronald Bell, co-founder of Kool and the Gang, dies aged 68

WorldNews Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ronald Bell, co-founder of Kool and the Gang, dies aged 68Ronald Bell, co-founder of funk group Kool & the Gang, has died aged 68. The performer, who co-wrote hits including Celebration, Jungle Boogie and Ladies' Night, passed away at his home in the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday, September 9. A cause of death has not been given. Bell passed away with his wife, Tia Sinclair, by his side, publicist Sujata Murth told the Daily Mail. Ohio-born Bell founded disco favourites Kool & the Gang with his brother Robert and...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68

Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68 01:02

 Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representativefor the singer has said. Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US VirginIslands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. No cause of death wasreleased.

Ronald Bell (musician) American musician

Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald "Khalis" Bell dies at age 68

 Ronald "Khalis" Bell, one of the founders of the iconic pop group Kool & The Gang, has died at the age of 68. Bell was a singer, songwriter, and saxophonist who..
CBS News
Kool & the Gang star Ronald Bell dead at 68 [Video]

Kool & the Gang star Ronald Bell dead at 68

Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died, aged 68.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

ShowBiz Minute: Bell, Spacey, Boseman

 Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68; Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation; Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in new LA..
USATODAY.com

Kool & the Gang Kool & the Gang American R&B, disco, soul and funk band

Ronald Bell: Kool & The Gang founder dies aged 68

 He started the soul band that had hits like Celebration and Jungle Boogie with his brother Robert.
BBC News

United States Virgin Islands United States Virgin Islands Group of American islands in the Caribbean


Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

Daily Mail Daily Mail British daily middle-market tabloid newspaper published in London

Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald Bell Dies [Video]

Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald Bell Dies

The New Jersey man wrote and sang some of the biggest hits of the 1980s.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
