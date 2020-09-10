|
Ronald Bell, co-founder of Kool and the Gang, dies aged 68
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ronald Bell, co-founder of funk group Kool & the Gang, has died aged 68. The performer, who co-wrote hits including Celebration, Jungle Boogie and Ladies' Night, passed away at his home in the US Virgin Islands on Wednesday, September 9. A cause of death has not been given. Bell passed away with his wife, Tia Sinclair, by his side, publicist Sujata Murth told the Daily Mail. Ohio-born Bell founded disco favourites Kool & the Gang with his brother Robert and...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ronald Bell (musician) American musician
Kool & The Gang co-founder Ronald "Khalis" Bell dies at age 68Ronald "Khalis" Bell, one of the founders of the iconic pop group Kool & The Gang, has died at the age of 68. Bell was a singer, songwriter, and saxophonist who..
CBS News
Kool & the Gang star Ronald Bell dead at 68
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
ShowBiz Minute: Bell, Spacey, BosemanKool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68; Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation; Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in new LA..
USATODAY.com
Kool & the Gang American R&B, disco, soul and funk band
Ronald Bell: Kool & The Gang founder dies aged 68He started the soul band that had hits like Celebration and Jungle Boogie with his brother Robert.
BBC News
United States Virgin Islands Group of American islands in the Caribbean
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Representative Jim Jordan on "The Takeout" — 1/31/2020Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan says the House Democrats should have subpoenaed John Bolton if they wanted to hear from him, as the Senate debates whether..
CBS News
How poor families are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemicFrontline producer Jezza Neumann joined “Red & Blue” to discuss his new film ""Growing Up Poor in America."" It follows three families in Ohio who were..
CBS News
GOP state pols call on Big Ten commissioner to allow football seasonRepublicans from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are calling on commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider his decision to postpone the..
CBS News
Hilarious scenes show a cat angry at not being allowed outside!
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:21Published
Daily Mail British daily middle-market tabloid newspaper published in London
Trump Leads In Texas
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
U.K. ambassador to U.S. criticizes Trump administration in leaked memosIn a series of leaked diplomatic cables, Kim Darroch, Britain's ambassador to the United States, described the Trump administration as "dysfunctional,"..
CBS News
Football rumours from the media
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
Rose McGowan Says Alexander Payne "Groomed" and "Raped" Her
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this