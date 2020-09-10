Ronald Bell, co-founder of Kool and the Gang, dies aged 68

Hilarious scenes show a cat angry at not being allowed outside!



Kira Pierson, from Cincinnati, adopted Marcus from Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Ohio. They have been together three years, and Kira describes Marcus as being “playful, but stubborn”. So, when Kira decided to paint her front door she decided to lock her little friend inside. However, a glance up at the door’s window revealed the funny sight of Marcus seemingly pulling an extremely angry face. A video also sees the grumpy cat squishing his nose against the glass. “I was outside painting for about 10 minutes before I noticed him,” Kira told The Dodo. “He stayed in the window for about three minutes before he decided that he had better things to do.”

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published on January 1, 1970