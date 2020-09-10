Global  
 

Ronald Bell, Co-Founder, Songwriter And Producer Of Kool & The Gang, Dead At 68

NPR Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Ronald Bell, along with his brother, Robert "Kool" Bell, brought generations of music fans together on the dancefloor with hits like "Celebration," "Get Down On It" and "Jungle Boogie."
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68

Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68 01:02

 Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representativefor the singer has said. Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US VirginIslands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. No cause of death wasreleased.

