Ronald Bell, Co-Founder, Songwriter And Producer Of Kool & The Gang, Dead At 68

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 7 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell dies aged 68 01:02 Kool And The Gang co-founder Ronald Bell has died aged 68, a representativefor the singer has said. Bell died on Wednesday at his home in the US VirginIslands with his wife by his side, his publicist said. No cause of death wasreleased.