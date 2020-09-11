Global  
 

Trump tells Michigan rally: "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place"

CBS News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
President Trump held a rally in Freeland, Michigan, praising the crowd for coming out as he attacked his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Watch part of his remarks here.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'

Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing' 01:27

 U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news media did not cover news of the nomination.

