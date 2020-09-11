|
Trump tells Michigan rally: "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place"
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
President Trump held a rally in Freeland, Michigan, praising the crowd for coming out as he attacked his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Watch part of his remarks here.
