Why California, Oregon and Washington State Are Searching for Help to Battle Fires
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
With millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of firefighters from Israel.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oregon State of the United States of America
West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America
California State in the western United States
Israel Country in Western Asia
