Why California, Oregon and Washington State Are Searching for Help to Battle Fires

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
With millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of firefighters from Israel.
News video: Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast

Deadly wildfires burn along US West Coast 00:54

 Deadly wildfires raged along the west coast of the United States, withOregon's governor warning the state faces the greatest loss of life andproperty from wildfire in its history. Three people have died in a blazeburning in northern California, while homes have also been evacuated inWashington state.

Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation [Video]

Drone video shows Oregon's wildfire devastation

Video captured via drone showed residential streets in Oregon with little left but the foundations of houses. Several burnt out vehicles and flattened structures were all that remained of a farm in Eagle Point.

Oregon fires: Over 500,000 flee dozens of infernos

 At least one of the deadly infernos in the western US state is being treated as possible arson.
Oregon, California and Washington State: Live Wildfires Updates

 As wildfires raged up and down the West Coast, officials said one of the most damaging fires in Oregon may have been deliberately set.
Wildfires burned millions of acres across the West. See what that looks like.

 California, Oregon and Washington account for more than half of all acres burned by wildfires in the U.S.
States Are in Desperate Search for Help Battling Record Wildfires

 With millions of acres ablaze across the West Coast, states are having a tough time finding available fire crews. California resorted to calling in a team of..
AP Top Stories September 10 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, September 10th: Pelosi slams Trump; Fires continue to batter the West Coast; Beirut port erupts in flames; 100+ carat diamond to..
The Wildfires in Photos: Oregon, California and Washington State

 Fires continued to blaze up and down the West Coast, destroying neighborhoods and forcing mass evacuations as firefighters struggled to contain them.
10 now dead in massive California wildfire

 A Northern California wildfire has become the state's deadliest of the year after authorities announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 10 and there is..
In California: August Complex Fire becomes state's biggest blaze ever at a whopping 471,000 acres

 Plus: The air quality is still terrible and it could continue through the weekend. And could Christmas be canceled?
 
CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires [Video]

CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires

The smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California. 25 wildfires are burning across the state.

Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space [Video]

Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space

California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space.

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of..

