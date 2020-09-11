Global  
 

What to Watch as Biden Observes 9/11 in New York, and He and Trump Go to Shanksville

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden will travel to ground zero before heading to Shanksville, Pa., where he and the president will both honor the victims of the hijacked plane that crashed after passengers fought back.
