Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pa. school district enables remote learning access

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
School districts across the United States are working to improve online learning access as the school year begins in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Sept. 10)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Williamsville Central School District goes fully remote in latest effort to stabilize reopening plan

Williamsville Central School District goes fully remote in latest effort to stabilize reopening plan 02:05

 Williamsville Central School District is moving all instruction to a remote model for grades 5 through 12, in its latest effort to stabilize a rocky start to the school year.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Biden and Trump honor 9/11 with memorial visits

 On this 19th anniversary of 9/11, President Trump and Joe Biden paid separate visits to the same hallowed ground in Pennsylvania, the site of a memorial to the..
CBS News
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises [Video]

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises

Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

AP Top Stories September 11 P

 Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Biden and Trump attend Sept. 11th events in Pennsylvania; Bahrain normalizes ties with Israel; California Gov. tours..
USATODAY.com

Rite Aid fires manager who defended herself when customer without mask became violent

 Elena Santiago says she was fired from her job at the Rite Aid in York, Pa. after defending herself from a customer who refused to wear a mask.
USATODAY.com

In masks, Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial, Trump at Pennsylvania crash site

 NEW YORK, Sept. 11 (Reuters) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, both masked, joined New York's somber 19th..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lincoln-Sudbury High School To Start Remotely After Large Student Party [Video]

Lincoln-Sudbury High School To Start Remotely After Large Student Party

The Sudbury Board of Health announced on Saturday that the school must start with remote learning for at least 14 days after police broke up a large, student party on Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:30Published
Lincoln-Way High School District, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District To Return To In-Person Learning [Video]

Lincoln-Way High School District, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District To Return To In-Person Learning

Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 in southwest suburban Lemont has made the decision to switch from all remote learning to some in-person learning.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:17Published
Placer Union High School District Implements New Safety Measures And Welcomes Students Back [Video]

Placer Union High School District Implements New Safety Measures And Welcomes Students Back

Placer County school districts can now welcome students back on campus; after moving down from the state's purple tier to the red. The county's recent move allows them to reopen schools at a limited..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:56Published

Tweets about this

PressuredNoMore

PressuredNoMore @JoeBiden Today marks the second great peace deal in the Middle East for Trump and you peddle: https://t.co/kRSQ6Ohjo5 22 hours ago