9/11 Remembered: 19 Years Later



In this most challenging year, Sept. 11 takes on an even more poignant meaning as we once again remember the lives lost and celebrate the heroes. CBS2's Dick Brennan has more from Lower Manhattan. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:55 Published 1 hour ago

9/11 attack, 19 years on | Memorial ceremonies change for 2020 | Oneindia News



The year 2020 has changed the traditional memorials observed for the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks that were carried out in 2001. Some communities in America have cancelled the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:39 Published 5 hours ago