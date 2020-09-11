Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Court Ruling Deals Blow to Ex-Felons’ Voting Rights in Florida

NYTimes.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
In a reversal, a federal appeals court says Floridians who had completed sentences for felonies must pay fines and fees before voting.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Felony Serious crime


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

COVID outbreak data for Florida schools may arrive Monday [Video]

COVID outbreak data for Florida schools may arrive Monday

COVID outbreak data for Florida schools may arrive Monday

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:26Published

Danuel House Booted from NBA Bubble Over Unauthorized Guest in Hotel Room

 Danuel House ... is being sent home. The Houston Rockets player has officially been kicked out of the NBA bubble environment in Orlando, Florida after league..
TMZ.com

Florida bars to reopen even as state battles coronavirus

 Move to lift restrictions on drinking establishments comes as college students return for in-person classes.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Court: Secret videos can't be used in Robert Kraft massage case [Video]

Court: Secret videos can't be used in Robert Kraft massage case

A Florida appeals court has ruled that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:32Published
Appeals Court Sides With Transgender Florida Student In Bathroom Battle [Video]

Appeals Court Sides With Transgender Florida Student In Bathroom Battle

A federal appeals court has sided with a transgender student who said his rights were violated when he wasn't allowed to use the boy's bathroom at his high school. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published
Setback for Florida felon voting rights [Video]

Setback for Florida felon voting rights

The Florida Rights and Restoration Coalition says they won’t let the Supreme Court’s recent action stop them from helping previously convicted people register to vote.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Shaquille O'Neal Is Selling His Massive Florida Mansion for $19.5 Million - Look Inside! (Photos)

 Shaquille O’Neal is moving out of his incredible home in Florida and he just listed the mansion for $19.5 million! The home sits on four acres of land in the...
Just Jared

Florida man charged with impersonating an officer after allegedly pulling over off-duty Orlando cop

 A Florida man accused of impersonating a police officer wound up in handcuffs himself this week after allegedly pulling over an off-duty Orlando cop back in...
FOXNews.com

Bars in Florida will reopen next week. The state recorded more than 200 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

 The announcement comes as Florida's Department of Health reported 2,583 cases of COVID-19 with 211 deaths on Thursday.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

jft66354447

jft RT @CBSNews: Florida bars to reopen even as state battles coronavirus https://t.co/MTztN51P9c 10 seconds ago