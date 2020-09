Pence Drops Plan to Go to Fundraiser Hosted by QAnon Backers Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled plans to attend a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana following revelations that the event's hosts had expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Pence to attend event hosted by QAnon backers The hosts of the fundraiser, Caryn and Michael Borland, have shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts, their social media activity shows

Haaretz 2 days ago





