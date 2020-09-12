|
Iran executes 27-year-old wrestling star Navid Afkari
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Iran executed popular wrestling star Navid Afkari despite an international campaign to save him, including a plea from President Trump. Afkari was convicted of murder in the death of a government worker while protesting in 2018.
|
|
