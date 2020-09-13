|
Designing the new Eisenhower Memorial
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Twenty years in the making, a new memorial has been erected, in Washington, D.C., to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led the Allies to victory in World War II and then led the United States through the early years of the Cold War. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Ike's granddaughter, Susan Eisenhower, and with the memorial's architect, Frank Gehry, about how best to honor the life and consequential legacy of the general and commander-in-chief, whose reputation has only grown with the passage of time.
Dwight D. Eisenhower American army general and 34th president of the United States (1890–1969)
Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial artwork by Frank Gehry
Frank Gehry Canadian–American architect
Rita Braver American journalist
Susan Eisenhower American writer
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America
Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc
