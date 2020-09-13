Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes interview

Donald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward; Then, a different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California; Joaquin..

Anderson Cooper gets the actor to open up about his childhood, his nervousness on set, and how he felt about his "Joker" character.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, the Oscar winner and his family say they still feel River's presence in their lives.

Ten years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on..

Ten years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on..

In an unaired portion of his 60 Minutes interview Joaquin Phoenix tells Anderson Cooper who deserves the credit for his Oscar-winning performance in "Joker."

Bob Woodward Reports President Trump Knew About How Deadly Coronavirus Was



The legendary journalist claims in his new book "Rage” that President Donald Trump knew the coronavirus was five times more deadly than the flu, even as he was publicly saying it wasn’t. CBS.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:34 Published 4 days ago

Luke Bryan Wants Peyton Manning to Play Him in a Movie | 10 Questions in 10 Minutes



Luke Bryan is all about country music, and WatchMojo is all about ranking lists. For this episode of “10 Questions in 10 Minutes”, our host Phoebe sat down with Luke Bryan to talk about his new.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:49 Published on August 18, 2020