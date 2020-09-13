|
Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes interview
Ten years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on to identifying complex thoughts from spirituality to suicide. Anderson Cooper reports.
Mr. Woodward? The President, Spilling Across the Border, Joaquin PhoenixDonald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodward; Then, a different kind of border crisis: toxic waste in the Tijuana River spilling into California; Joaquin..
Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes InterviewAnderson Cooper gets the actor to open up about his childhood, his nervousness on set, and how he felt about his "Joker" character.
Why do awards make Joaquin Phoenix uncomfortable?Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix reveals why awards make him slightly uncomfortable.
Joaquin Phoenix and family on River Phoenix's legacy and influenceIn an interview with 60 Minutes, the Oscar winner and his family say they still feel River's presence in their lives.
Reading minds with an MRI machineTen years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on..
How MRI scans are showing scientists the physical makeup of our thoughtsTen years ago, 60 Minutes met a team of scientists at Carnegie Mellon University who had begun to decode simple thoughts inside the brain. Now they've moved on..
Whom does Joaquin Phoenix credit for his performance in "Joker?"In an unaired portion of his 60 Minutes interview Joaquin Phoenix tells Anderson Cooper who deserves the credit for his Oscar-winning performance in "Joker."
