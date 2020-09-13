|
Joaquin Phoenix: The 60 Minutes Interview
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper gets the actor to open up about his childhood, his nervousness on set, and how he felt about his "Joker" character.
|
|
