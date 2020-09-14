|
|
|
Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having 'lost everything'
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The death toll from dozens of wildfires burning along the West Coast has grown to least 35 as gusty winds on Monday threaten to fan flames in parts of the region.
|
|
|
|