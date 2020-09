WATCH: Broncos’ Shelby Harris blocks Titans’ field-goal attempt before halftime Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The Broncos defensive tackle came up big Monday, blocking a field-goal attempt by Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski late in the second quarter to preserve a 7-7 score. 👓 View full article

