Chicago Radio Host Dan McNeil Fired After ‘Degrading and Humiliating’ Tweet About ESPN’s Maria Taylor Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Chicago-area radio host Dan McNeil was fired by the station’s owner, Entercom, on Tuesday after a “degrading a humiliating” tweet about ESPN reporter Maria Taylor.



On Monday, McNeil compared Taylor’s outfit — she was working as the sideline reporter for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers — to that of a porn star. In a since-deleted tweet, McNeil said, “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN (Adult Video News) annual awards presentation?”



McNeil worked for AM station 670 The Score.



*Also Read:* DraftKings Stock Soars to Record High After Exclusive Content Deal With ESPN



Entercom fired him Tuesday morning and apologized to Taylor. “For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable,” Rachel Williamson, regional president for Entercom, wrote in a statement. “We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.”







Here's the statement. pic.twitter.com/3vz5rjSEhu



— Julie DiCaro is writing a book (@JulieDiCaro) September 15, 2020







Taylor herself commented on McNeil’s remarks.



“Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown doubleheader I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!”







Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU



— Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020







Related stories from TheWrap:



Some Verizon Customers Will Now Get Free Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ Subscriptions



Sports Emmy Awards 2020: ESPN, Fox Lead All Networks



