Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
A bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump was on Tuesday unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July. (Sept. 15)
