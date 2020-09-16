Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia

Give This Woman A Hand For Her Spectacular, Epic Fail At Insurance Fraud



A Slovenian woman's scheme for collecting a $1.2 million insurance payout has backfired horribly. According to Newser, 22-year-old Julija Adlesic showed up at a local hospital last year, claiming she'd cut off her hand while she was cutting tree branches. But according to Newser, she didn't bring the hand along to the hospital with her, in an apparent attempt to keep doctors from being able to reattach it.

