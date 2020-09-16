Global  
 

Fact-checking Trump's town hall health care claims

CBS News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
President Trump made several claims about health care and coronavirus in an ABC News town hall with voters.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: President Trump Fields Question From Pittsburgh Student

President Trump Fields Question From Pittsburgh Student

 During a town hall event on ABC News, President Trump took a question from a local student about claims that he downplayed the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. KDKA's John Shumway has analysis of the exchange.

Crews battle wildfires in U.S. West as smoke travels the world

 PORTLAND, Ore., Sept 16 (Reuters) — As fire crews continued to battle deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, thousands of evacuees in Oregon and..
WorldNews

Black voter confronts Trump on "MAGA" slogan

 "When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America?" Pastor Carl Day asked.
CBS News
Big Ten to start its college football season next month [Video]

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

Trump health aide taking leave of absence after targeting CDC scientists

 Caputo accused government scientists of withholding effective COVID-19 treatments to hurt President Trump.
CBS News

Trump tells undecided voters at town hall that he "up-played" coronavirus

 In an ABC News town hall with undecided voters, President Trump repeatedly praised his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The president also defended police..
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump says 'a lot of people' think masks 'are not good'

 Donald Trump faced a rare grilling from ordinary American voters today as he participated in a televised town hall forum.The 90-minute event, broadcast by ABC..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump falsely claims he didn't downplay coronavirus pandemic

 Donald Trump falsely claimed he did not downplay the coronavirus pandemic at a town hall Tuesday night, saying, “Actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in..
WorldNews

President Trump denies downplaying the threat from COVID-19 during an ABC News town hall [Video]

President Trump denies downplaying the threat from COVID-19 during an ABC News town hall

President Trump denied downplaying the threat from coronavirus during a town hall hosted by ABC News, despite his views 'to always play it down.'

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:00Published
Trump’s Turbulent Town Hall [Video]

Trump's Turbulent Town Hall

During an ABC News Town Hall, President Donald Trump was pressed on issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to a national mask mandate.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:17Published
Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen a doctor for 70 years [Video]

Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen a doctor for 70 years

Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen his doctor in 70 YEARS and puts his well-being down to eating a hot meal each day and climbing the stairs of his local church. Bernard Lawes, 87, never..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

