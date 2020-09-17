|
ACM winners discuss socially distanced awards
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Dan Smyers, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and more explain what it was like performing at the ACM Awards and giving acceptance speeches to an empty auditorium. (Sept. 17)
