Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ACM Awards 2020: Full list of winners

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Follow along Wednesday as the ACM Awards dish out trophies to top country artists.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Academy of Country Music Awards Academy of Country Music Awards American country music award

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini talks new album ahead of ACM Awards

 Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini is considered one of the most influential women in country music today. She's nominated for Female Artist of the Year at..
CBS News

ShowBiz Minute: Emmys, ACM Awards, Madonna

 Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmys; ACM Awards, which billed itself country's night to party, sobers up amid pandemic; Madonna to..
USATODAY.com

Stars talk COVID safety at ACMs, Taylor Swift's return

 Country stars Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini talk about the COVID safety precautions in place at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as the..
USATODAY.com

Maren Morris on motherhood, mental health and making chart history

 Country music superstar Maren Morris is the most nominated female artist at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. Her platinum-selling hit "The Bones" has..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News [Video]

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News

Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:09Published
Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards [Video]

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards

Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published
Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards For First Time In 7 Years [Video]

Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards For First Time In 7 Years

The show will air on CBS3 on Wednesday night.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published

Tweets about this