ACM Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini is considered one of the most influential women in country music today. She's nominated for Female Artist of the Year at..

Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmys; ACM Awards, which billed itself country's night to party, sobers up amid pandemic; Madonna to..

Country stars Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini talk about the COVID safety precautions in place at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as the..

Country music superstar Maren Morris is the most nominated female artist at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. Her platinum-selling hit "The Bones" has..

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News



Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:09 Published 5 hours ago

Kelsea Ballerini Is 'Really Happy' Taylor Swift Is Returning To ACM Awards



Kelsea Ballerini reveals why she's "really happy" Taylor Swift is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards stage. Plus, Luke Bryan shares how the show is adapting to the pandemic. Tune in the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:01 Published 1 day ago