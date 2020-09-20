Global  
 

Here are all the Emmys 2020 winners

Mashable Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The 2020 Emmy Awards proceeded as planned on Sunday — all virtual, but still celebrating the best in a fine year of television (an otherwise un-fine year in every other respect). Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles, the Emmys honored a variety of TV shows including many first-time nominees and fan favorites like Schitt's...
