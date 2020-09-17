Global  
 

‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Lands Title Role in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

The Wrap Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
‘She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Lands Title Role in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series“Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany will play She-Hulk for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, an individual with knowledge of the casting told TheWrap.

She-Hulk’s real name is Jennifer Walters, an attorney who develops her own unique Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). Unlike Bruce, Jennifer was able to maintain her personality when she hulked out (though, Bruce did achieve this in “Avengers: Endgame).

Reps for Maslany did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, while Marvel Studios declined to comment.

The series is being led by “Rick and Morty” alum Jessica Gao. “Marry Me” director Kat Coiro will direct the pilot and multiple other episodes.

*Also Read:* Everything We Know About the Upcoming 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Game

In total, Marvel Studios is developing eight different series for Disney+. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was planned to debut in August, but its date is delayed indefinitely after production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The series started up again this week. “WandaVision” is still on track for a December 2020 debut. “Loki,” the animated “What If…” and “Hawkeye” are expected to roll out next year. “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight” are also planned for after 2021.

Maslany is best known for her starring role(s) on BBC America’s “Orphan Black.” She has more recently appeared on HBO’s “Perry Mason.”

Deadline first reported on Maslany.

