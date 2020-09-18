Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'1776 Unites' releases Black history curriculum to counter New York Times' 1619 Project

FOXNews.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
1776 Unites, a group that says it wants to "shape the American future by drawing on the best of its past," released its first curriculum program this week in part to counter the New York Times' 1619 Project. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City Officials Launch Campaign Pushing Staycations In Normally Packed Tourist Spots Like Times Square

New York City Officials Launch Campaign Pushing Staycations In Normally Packed Tourist Spots Like Times Square 02:12

 With the economy in the dumps and recovery a long way off, New York tourism officials launched a campaign to get people from the Tri-State Area to take vacations right here in Gotham City. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

4 Things You Didn't Know About the New England Patriots [Video]

4 Things You Didn't Know About the New England Patriots

From the #1 New York Times bestselling coauthor of Tiger Woods comes the definitive inside story of the New England Patriots—the greatest sports dynasty of the 21st century. Learn more in this..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 01:56Published
Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York [Video]

Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York

Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14). The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''protesters stopped at various locations..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Black Lives Matter protesters face off with police In Rochester, New York [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters face off with police In Rochester, New York

Black Lives Matter protesters face off with police in riot gear in Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14). The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''pepper bullets, tear gas, and tanks..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this