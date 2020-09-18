'1776 Unites' releases Black history curriculum to counter New York Times' 1619 Project
Friday, 18 September 2020 () 1776 Unites, a group that says it wants to "shape the American future by drawing on the best of its past," released its first curriculum program this week in part to counter the New York Times' 1619 Project.
With the economy in the dumps and recovery a long way off, New York tourism officials launched a campaign to get people from the Tri-State Area to take vacations right here in Gotham City. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.