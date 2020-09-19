Global  
 

James Bond's Aston Martin is back on the market for $3.5 million

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Aston Martin DB5 has become as much a part of James Bond's identity as a shaken martini. The iconic car has been Bond's much-loved vehicle since 1964, and is now being faithfully rebuilt for collectors -- minus the machine guns and ejector seat. Charlie D'Agata went to Aston Martin's headquarters outside London for a close look at the car, which comes with a $3.5 million price tag.
