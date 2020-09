Coronavirus Claims Nearly 15,000 Lives In California, One Tracker Finds



California continues to see deaths as a result of the coronavirus. One tracker finds that the virus has claimed nearly 15,000 lives across the state. Lesley Marin reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:26 Published 2 hours ago

India reports over 92 thousand cases, more recoveries than cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News



As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Single day cases remain over 90,000 but India's recovery rate is has brought some hope.According to the Health Ministry data For the second.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:48 Published 14 hours ago