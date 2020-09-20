Global  
 

Supreme Court Fight Could Scramble Intense Battle for Senate

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Republicans see benefits for candidates struggling in conservative states, but Democrats say the vacancy sharpens their health care message and underscores Republican fealty to Trump.
Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY
News video: Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington

Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington 02:26

 Republicans say they will move ahead naming and trying to confirm a replacement on the bench for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, much to the chagrin of Democrats. CBS2's Paula Reid reports.

Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan [Video]

Biden blasts Trump's Supreme Court plan

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans not to vote on any candidate nominated to the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, calling his rival Donald Trump's plan an "exercise of raw political power." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49

Biden Has $466 Million in Bank, and a Huge Financial Edge on Trump

 The former vice president and the Democrats were $187 million behind President Trump and the Republicans this spring. Now they are entering the final stretch of..
NYTimes.com

As Supreme Court Fight Heats Up, Biden Urges Republican Senators to ‘Follow Your Conscience’

 The Democratic nominee, speaking in Philadelphia, said the Senate should wait until after the election to decide on the nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader..
NYTimes.com
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28

AP Top Stories September 20 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday September 20th: Biden to GOP senators: Don't jam through Ginsburg nominee; Key GOP senator opposes Supreme Court nomination before..
USATODAY.com

Murkowski becomes second GOP senator to oppose filling Ginsburg's seat before election

 Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski on Sunday became the second GOP senator to oppose filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat before the election...
CBS News

Trump and Democrats Brace for Showdown Over Supreme Court Seat

 The president’s determination to confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election set lawmakers on a collision course as Congress..
NYTimes.com

Woman Suspected of Sending Ricin to Trump Is Arrested

 Envelopes with ricin were intercepted last week on their way to the White House, a sheriff’s office and a detention facility in Texas.
NYTimes.com

CBS Weekend News, September 20, 2020

 Trump prepares list of contenders to fill Supreme Court vacancy; U.K. company makes environmentally-friendly plastic out of peas
CBS News

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Senate leaders are at odds over whether the seat should be filled before the election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51
Sen. Elizabeth Warren On Supreme Court Battle: 'This Fight Has Just Begun' [Video]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren On Supreme Court Battle: 'This Fight Has Just Begun'

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that she and her Democratic colleagues will fight to stop Republicans from confirming Ginsburg's replacement.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:59
Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War [Video]

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:20

