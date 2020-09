Keeler: Anthony Davis just ripped out the Nuggets’ hearts. And it feels like basketball gods have finally turned their backs on Michael Malone. Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The man in the blue shirt and the bowtie is counting again. Slowly. Loudly. Michael Malone’s Nuggets are face down on the canvas for the third time in four weeks, eyes swollen shut, bleeding from the forehead, cartoon birdies circling overhead. 👓 View full article

