Marie Spiridigliozzi 'They Were Lovely People, Very Friendly': Rockville Centre Remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg And House She Got Married… https://t.co/zmBbOVpFRp 30 minutes ago

🐳🇵🇭Grace ⁷ RT @CelladoraLilith: BTS returning to UN for the second time basically shows that they were never about hype. They are doing what they have… 1 hour ago

Wonk Footie ⚽️🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇸 @Wolfrum They were lovely people who turned their heads as their neighbors were dragged away. You know who weren’t… https://t.co/LzOogMYHNu 4 hours ago

Tim O’Connor @breadandposes Instead he told me that for the first few miles inland, they were treated badly by the people who ha… https://t.co/TivIwHEcJG 4 hours ago

RachelB @Boulangedi Hi Alice, I got everyone who came to bring a photo of them with Mike or a photo of Mike if they had one… https://t.co/hyU8QVle21 5 hours ago

Archer Lewys, Chaos Incarnate (💀Spoopy Edition💀) @DaphneShadows yeah, true - it still sucks though, and I still feel guilty over everything that happened because th… https://t.co/m1nqWtEc3I 5 hours ago

Dorothy Tweet @LouiseRawAuthor No. They were harmles working class people. And as they were quite well spoken, I felt I was rathe… https://t.co/gscltJ8TVP 5 hours ago