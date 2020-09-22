|
Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville cops
Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to more than 1,000 colleagues criticizing the Louisville mayor and defending his actions that March night.
