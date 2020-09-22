Global  
 

Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville cops

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to more than 1,000 colleagues criticizing the Louisville mayor and defending his actions that March night.
 
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville braces for announcement in Breonna Taylor case

 A federal courthouse was boarded up and car access to a downtown park blocked off ahead of the highly anticipated decision.
CBS News

Louisville declares state of emergency, cancels police days off while decision looms in Breonna Taylor case

 A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com

Ben Crump Praises Regina King for Using Emmys Platform for Breonna Taylor

 Regina King pulled a real-life hero move by wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt while accepting her Emmy for playing a superhero ... so says Breonna's family..
TMZ.com

6 Louisville police officers are under internal investigation for their roles in fatal Breonna Taylor shooting

 Three additional officers who were at Breonna Taylor's apartment — Tony James, Michael Campbell and Michael Nobles — are also under investigation.
 
USATODAY.com

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Family of shooting victim David McAtee sues Louisville police and Kentucky National Guard

 The family of David McAtee has filed a wrongful death suit against Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky National Guard.
 
USATODAY.com

