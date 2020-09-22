Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville cops

A federal courthouse was boarded up and car access to a downtown park blocked off ahead of the highly anticipated decision.

A decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Regina King pulled a real-life hero move by wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt while accepting her Emmy for playing a superhero ... so says Breonna's family..

Three additional officers who were at Breonna Taylor's apartment — Tony James, Michael Campbell and Michael Nobles — are also under investigation.

The family of David McAtee has filed a wrongful death suit against Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky National Guard.

Louisville Reaches Settlement in Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit



Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, who entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant six months ago. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 6 days ago

Louisville to pay $12M in Breonna Taylor settlement



[NFA] The city of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in a botched raid on her apartment in March, to settle a wrongful-death.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago