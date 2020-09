Eyes On Fox Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections abruptly resign https://t.co/dWsGZr8JuM 4 seconds ago The Oxford Law Firm RT @CNNPolitics: The two Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections abruptly resign https://t.co/MbF2CjbuuU https://… 2 minutes ago Blue Storm Coming πŸ‘πŸ’™πŸ‘ Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections abruptly resign - CNNPolitics https://t.co/6SdISJ9cMi 3 minutes ago MCUfeld RT @AnaCabrera: JUST IN: The total number of absentee ballot requests in North Carolina have surpassed 1 million. The NC State Board of E… 4 minutes ago Miss Cleo The two Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections abruptly resigned Wednesda... https://t.co/9eUmjm7W2r 6 minutes ago Yeahokisee πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Please read - 2 minutes- The two Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections abruptly resign https://t.co/YCFQX2ntjo 6 minutes ago Jenny Morales Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections abruptly resign https://t.co/Wqbzq22cnJ WHY???… https://t.co/51v18UfzM7 7 minutes ago Captain Truth The two Republican members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections abruptly resign https://t.co/Ccmn4UXWGF 7 minutes ago