Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House GOP and Dems reach agreement to avoid shutdown, Pelosi says

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The House is expected to vote on the continuing resolution Tuesday night to avoid a government shutdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump says Supreme Court nominee coming Saturday, with Senate ready to move forward

 President Trump has set a date to announce his next Supreme Court nominee, and Republican Senate leaders say they have the votes to confirm her before Election..
CBS News

Republicans say they have secured votes for Ginsburg replacement

 The Senate has enough time to confirm President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court. Mitt Romney says that he wants to move ahead to fill the vacant seat...
CBS News

Evangelical leaders try to take on QAnon in their community

 Some evangelical leaders are trying to fight back against online conspiracies gaining popularity in their ranks. Sarah Poster, a reporting fellow at Type..
CBS News

White House Attacks Former Pence Aide Who Endorsed Biden

 Olivia Troye, the latest Republican to leave the administration and speak out against President Trump, called the statements seeking to undermine her credibility..
NYTimes.com

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Pelosi visits memorial for 'preventable' COVID-19 losses [Video]

Pelosi visits memorial for 'preventable' COVID-19 losses

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited the COVID Memorial Project at the Washington Monument on Tuesday to honor COVID-19 victims as the nation neared 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish [Video]

Trump casts doubt on Ginsburg's dying wish

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday sought to discredit Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family's statement that her last wish was the next president appoint her successor, saying without evidence it could have been from someone else. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:51Published

What you need to know about the Trump impeachment inquiry

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff talk with Scott Pelley about the impeachment inquiry of..
CBS News

Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote it

 Donald Trump has attempted to cast doubt on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, baselessly claiming a statement released by the supreme court justice’s family..
WorldNews

Tweets about this