Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Leela of NY; in for the duration RT @RevDrBarber: This is a damnable decision. Police used a battering ram and broke the door off its hinges as they entered Breonna Taylor’… 11 seconds ago

Alexia, MSN, RN RT @Reuters: UPDATE: Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision th… 21 seconds ago

Aiman Anis RT @WSJ: A grand jury indicted a Louisville police officer on charges of wanton endangerment related to imperiling Breonna Taylor’s neighbo… 40 seconds ago

WNEP BREONNA TAYLOR: There was anger and outrage in Louisville Kentucky after a grand jury decided not to indict any of… https://t.co/u2f0z4fFRB 59 seconds ago

Kennsy 2 officers shot during Louisville protests over charges in Breonna Taylor case https://t.co/E5NmKja8oP via @nbcnews… https://t.co/eLoSjBdtvU 2 minutes ago

Hannah Croteau RT @ABC: People react to the news in the Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. The grand jury indicted one officer, Brett Hanki… 2 minutes ago