Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Two Louisville police officers were shot amid protests following the announcement that no officers would be charged in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. It is unclear if the shootings are related to the protests. Watch interim police chief Robert Schroeder's comments here.
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Two officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protestsIt's unclear if the shooting was linked to the protests.
CBS News
Breonna Taylor: Police officer shot during Louisville protestsProtesters are on the streets in Louisville, after no officers were charged over Ms Taylor's death.
BBC News
Joe Biden urges peace, patience following Breonna Taylor grand jury decisionProtests in Louisville have continued for months following the March 13 police shooting of the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her home.
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor: Police say offficer shot as protests turn violentLouisville police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of direct criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.A spokesman..
New Zealand Herald
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
CBS Evening News, September 23, 2020No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor; Spanish flu survivor still plays tennis at 102
CBS News
New York protesters 'say her name' after no criminal charges in Breonna Taylor deathProtesters gathered after a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death.
USATODAY.com
Decision in Breonna Taylor shooting sparks protests around the nationA wave of protests around the nation followed a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Sept. 23, 2020.
USATODAY.com
