Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

CBS News Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Two Louisville police officers were shot amid protests following the announcement that no officers would be charged in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. It is unclear if the shootings are related to the protests. Watch interim police chief Robert Schroeder's comments here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: No Louisville Police Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor's Shooting Death

No Louisville Police Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor's Shooting Death 02:07

 CBS News' Elise Preston reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Two officers shot in Louisville amid Breonna Taylor protests

 It's unclear if the shooting was linked to the protests.
CBS News

Breonna Taylor: Police officer shot during Louisville protests

 Protesters are on the streets in Louisville, after no officers were charged over Ms Taylor's death.
BBC News

Joe Biden urges peace, patience following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Protests in Louisville have continued for months following the March 13 police shooting of the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her home.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor: Police say offficer shot as protests turn violent

 Louisville police say an officer has been shot amid protests over a lack of direct criminal charges for officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.A spokesman..
New Zealand Herald

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

CBS Evening News, September 23, 2020

 No officers charged directly for the killing of Breonna Taylor; Spanish flu survivor still plays tennis at 102
CBS News

New York protesters 'say her name' after no criminal charges in Breonna Taylor death

 Protesters gathered after a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death.
 
USATODAY.com

Decision in Breonna Taylor shooting sparks protests around the nation

 A wave of protests around the nation followed a Kentucky grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Sept. 23, 2020.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Breonna Taylor case outcome sparks protests in Chicago [Video]

Breonna Taylor case outcome sparks protests in Chicago

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published
New York protesters 'say her name' after no criminal charges in Breonna Taylor death [Video]

New York protesters 'say her name' after no criminal charges in Breonna Taylor death

Protesters gathered after a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:35Published
An aerial view of New York's protests following Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

An aerial view of New York's protests following Breonna Taylor decision

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

 Two Louisville police officers were shot amid protests following the announcement that no officers would be charged in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. It...
CBS News Also reported by •IndiaTimesFOXNews.comChicago S-TCBC.caUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphSBSNewsyBBC News

Breonna Taylor: Protests in Louisville after grand jury decision

 Demonstrators gather after the news that one police officer is being charged, but not over her death.
BBC News Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphSBS

Tweets about this

LadyOfObsidian

Leela of NY; in for the duration RT @RevDrBarber: This is a damnable decision. Police used a battering ram and broke the door off its hinges as they entered Breonna Taylor’… 11 seconds ago

AlexiaSymonee

Alexia, MSN, RN RT @Reuters: UPDATE: Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision th… 21 seconds ago

aiman__anis

Aiman Anis RT @WSJ: A grand jury indicted a Louisville police officer on charges of wanton endangerment related to imperiling Breonna Taylor’s neighbo… 40 seconds ago

WNEP

WNEP BREONNA TAYLOR: There was anger and outrage in Louisville Kentucky after a grand jury decided not to indict any of… https://t.co/u2f0z4fFRB 59 seconds ago

DejesusKennsy

Kennsy 2 officers shot during Louisville protests over charges in Breonna Taylor case https://t.co/E5NmKja8oP via @nbcnews… https://t.co/eLoSjBdtvU 2 minutes ago

straytski

Greg F. #LibertyOrDeath I WILL NOT KNEEL🖕 🚻only Like her boyfriend getting her killed by shooting first? https://t.co/utEjI1t8N9 via @Deadline 2 minutes ago

hannahcroteau

Hannah Croteau RT @ABC: People react to the news in the Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville, Kentucky. The grand jury indicted one officer, Brett Hanki… 2 minutes ago

shamirajamess

shookmira 🦋 got a suspect in custody within hours of this shooting but it took nearly 200 days for any of the officers in invol… https://t.co/4efIKBWzjx 2 minutes ago