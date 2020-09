"A Kick In The Heart": Outraged Protesters March Peacefully In NYC Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Protesters shut down both the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.



Thousands marched late into the evening across Brooklyn and Manhattan. [ more › ] Protesters shut down both the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.Thousands marched late into the evening across Brooklyn and Manhattan. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this